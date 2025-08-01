Previous
Ross and Hartwin by boxplayer
Photo 2372

Ross and Hartwin

Playing their lovely traditional and composed tunes at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.

1 August 2025
Sidmouth, Devon
Photo Details

