Photo 2373
Late night session
The session at the Bedford was busy and bustling. Catching up with photos from a week away at Sidmouth Folk Festival.
Anchor Garden ceilidh
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-08-03
3 August 2025
Sidmouth, Devon
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8867
photos
180
followers
197
following
650% complete
Photo Details
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
3rd August 2025 11:17pm
Tags
musician
,
festival
,
musicians
,
flute
,
folk
,
folk music
,
session
,
folk festival
,
flautist
