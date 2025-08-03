Previous
Late night session by boxplayer
Late night session

The session at the Bedford was busy and bustling. Catching up with photos from a week away at Sidmouth Folk Festival.

Anchor Garden ceilidh https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-08-03

3 August 2025
Sidmouth, Devon
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
