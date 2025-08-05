Sign up
Photo 2375
Looking out for seagulls
While having fish and chips on the beach. Catching up with photos from a week away. Photo taken by Anna.
Bird Tunes in the church
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-08-05
5 August 2025
Sidmouth, Devon
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
4
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8872
photos
179
followers
196
following
650% complete
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
216
2375
217
218
219
2376
220
221
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Taken
6th August 2025 8:59am
Tags
sky
,
beach
Pat Knowles
ace
Great photo Ayla!
August 13th, 2025
FunnyFace
Cracking pic of you both :-)
August 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shot.
August 13th, 2025
Barb
ace
Excellent of the two of you! Nice to see! 😊
August 13th, 2025
