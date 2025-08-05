Previous
Looking out for seagulls by boxplayer
Photo 2375

Looking out for seagulls

While having fish and chips on the beach. Catching up with photos from a week away. Photo taken by Anna.

Bird Tunes in the church https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-08-05

5 August 2025
Sidmouth, Devon
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Pat Knowles ace
Great photo Ayla!
August 13th, 2025  
FunnyFace
Cracking pic of you both :-)
August 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot.
August 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Excellent of the two of you! Nice to see! 😊
August 13th, 2025  
