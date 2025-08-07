Previous
Dancing by boxplayer
Photo 2377

Dancing

At the late night ceilidh with Brown Boots Boogie Band at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.

Kerr Fagan Van Eyken https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-08-07

7 August 2025
Sidmouth, Devon
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
