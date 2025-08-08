Previous
Dave and the moon by boxplayer
Photo 2378

Dave and the moon

Waiting for the lantern procession at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.

8 August 2025
Sidmouth, Devon
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Barb ace
Great portrait!
August 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
August 16th, 2025  
