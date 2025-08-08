Sign up
Photo 2378
Dave and the moon
Waiting for the lantern procession at Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.
Bee parade
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-08-08
8 August 2025
Sidmouth, Devon
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
2
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
night
,
moon
,
sea
,
beach
,
moonlight
Barb
ace
Great portrait!
August 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
August 16th, 2025
