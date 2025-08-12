Dancing on the street

At Sidmouth Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from a week away.
There are several different types of ritual dancing here, not just the commonly known Cotswold morris dancing.
Top are Boggarts Breakfast, a border morris side. Characterised by rag jackets and vigorous stick dances, border morris originates from the Welsh/English border.
Bottom are Earlsdon Morris, a north west morris side dancing an impromptu dance with Gaorsach Rapper and Step. North west morris is from the Lancashire mill towns and danced in clogs. Rapper dancing is from the north east mining communities and is a fast dance with bendy swords.