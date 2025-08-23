Previous
National Youth Folk Ensemble by boxplayer
Photo 2381

National Youth Folk Ensemble

Playing a ceilidh at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from the long bank holiday weekend.

23 August 2025
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
