Photo 2382
Outdoor dancing
An outdoor bal with Ross and Hartwin at Shrewsbury Folk Festival, people dancing a bourrée Catching up with photos from the long bank holiday weekend.
Naragonia Quartet
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-08-24
24 August 2025
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8897
photos
181
followers
196
following
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
24th August 2025 5:40pm
dance
,
dancing
,
folk
,
dancer
,
dancers
,
bal
,
folk festival
,
folk dancing
Suzanne
ace
Great capture with a real sense of movement
August 30th, 2025
