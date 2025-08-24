Previous
Outdoor dancing by boxplayer
Outdoor dancing

An outdoor bal with Ross and Hartwin at Shrewsbury Folk Festival, people dancing a bourrée Catching up with photos from the long bank holiday weekend.

Naragonia Quartet https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-08-24

24 August 2025
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Suzanne ace
Great capture with a real sense of movement
August 30th, 2025  
