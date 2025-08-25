Previous
Next
Prosecco workshop by boxplayer
Photo 2383

Prosecco workshop

Sharon covers up from the late summer afternoon heat at Shrewsbury Folk Festival. Catching up with photos from the long bank holiday weekend.

Sunrise over the glampsite https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-08-25

25 August 2025
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
653% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact