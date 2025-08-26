Previous
Next
Inside the bell tent by boxplayer
Photo 2384

Inside the bell tent

Inside the glamping tent at Shrewsbury Folk Festival we had a bed and mattress (had to bring bedding), bin, table, chairs, a bedside table and light and a storage box. All quite handy. Catching up with photos from the long bank holiday weekend.

Breakfast time https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-08-26

26 August 2025
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
653% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact