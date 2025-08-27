Sign up
Photo 2381
The Song of Achilles
I've read Circe by the same author and enjoyed that a lot. But this one I found less engaging - a retelling of the Greek legend of Achilles but putting centre stage his lover Patroclus - an otherwise minor character in the Iliad.
Desi's Cake
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-08-27
27 August 2025
Walthamstow E17
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
8891
photos
180
followers
196
following
652% complete
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
2381
Views
0
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
27th August 2025 2:20pm
Tags
book
,
novel
,
klimt
,
bookmark
,
read books
,
madeline miller
,
the song of achilles
