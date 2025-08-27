Previous
The Song of Achilles by boxplayer
The Song of Achilles

I've read Circe by the same author and enjoyed that a lot. But this one I found less engaging - a retelling of the Greek legend of Achilles but putting centre stage his lover Patroclus - an otherwise minor character in the Iliad.

27 August 2025
Walthamstow E17
