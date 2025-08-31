Previous
Cyclamen by boxplayer
Cyclamen

On the table at the café where we had breakfast - sitting outside and hoping it wouldn't shower. On the end we had a lot of sunshine, and only a few spots of rain.

Queen Elizabeth's Hunting Lodge https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-08-31

31 August 2015
Chingford, Essex
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
