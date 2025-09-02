Sign up
Photo 2387
Sea bass
Very tasty at Greek restaurant Nonos.
Cosmopolitan
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-09-02
2 September 2025
King's Cross WC1
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
food
,
fish
,
restaurant
,
greek
,
sea bass
Annie D
ace
Yummo!
September 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful presentation…
September 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
It looks delicious.
September 3rd, 2025
