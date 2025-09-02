Previous
Sea bass by boxplayer
Photo 2387

Sea bass

Very tasty at Greek restaurant Nonos.

Cosmopolitan https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-09-02

2 September 2025
King's Cross WC1
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
653% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Yummo!
September 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful presentation…
September 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
It looks delicious.
September 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact