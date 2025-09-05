Sign up
Photo 2388
Simpson Cutting Kerr
Livestream from their Sheffield concert celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album Murmurs.
Michaelmas daisies
5 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Tags
laptop
,
music
,
concert
,
computer
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
livestream
,
simpson cutting kerr
