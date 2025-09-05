Previous
Simpson Cutting Kerr by boxplayer
Photo 2388

Simpson Cutting Kerr

Livestream from their Sheffield concert celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album Murmurs.

Michaelmas daisies https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-09-05

5 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
654% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact