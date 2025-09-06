Sign up
Previous
Photo 2389
Watermelon slushy
Last chance to get your summer drinks as the days start to shorten. From the coffee and pastries stall on the marshes.
Geese on the Lea
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-09-06
6 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8913
photos
181
followers
196
following
654% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
6th September 2025 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
drink
,
watermelon
,
slushy
,
summery
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Watermelon.........quintessential Summer!
September 7th, 2025
