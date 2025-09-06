Previous
Watermelon slushy by boxplayer
Photo 2389

Watermelon slushy

Last chance to get your summer drinks as the days start to shorten. From the coffee and pastries stall on the marshes.

Geese on the Lea https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-09-06

6 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Watermelon.........quintessential Summer!
September 7th, 2025  
