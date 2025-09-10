Sign up
Photo 2390
Strawberry thief outfit
One of the exhibits at the Morris Mania exhibition at the William Morris Gallery - various clothing items all based on William Morris's strawberry thief design.
Morris Mania
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-09-10
10 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
pattern
,
design
,
exhibition
,
william morris gallery
,
william morris
,
strawberry thief
,
morris mania
Neil
ace
Terrific outfit, but may be a bit one dimensional!
Looks like an excellent exhibition.
September 10th, 2025
Looks like an excellent exhibition.