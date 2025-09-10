Previous
Strawberry thief outfit by boxplayer
Strawberry thief outfit

One of the exhibits at the Morris Mania exhibition at the William Morris Gallery - various clothing items all based on William Morris's strawberry thief design.

Morris Mania https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-09-10

10 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
Neil ace
Terrific outfit, but may be a bit one dimensional!
Looks like an excellent exhibition.
