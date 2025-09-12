Sign up
Photo 2391
48 minutes
On the destination board at Euston. No, not the after effects of the tube strike, a glitch on the board. The train left immediately.
Naragonia
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-09-12
12 September 2025
Euston NW1
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8921
photos
181
followers
196
following
655% complete
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
250
251
252
253
2390
254
2391
255
Views
4
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
12th September 2025 11:49pm
Tags
train
,
platform
,
tube
,
glitch
,
destination
,
euston
,
tube train
