Champagne by boxplayer
Photo 2392

Champagne

P and E's last night so we popped a cork. Mum looks pleased. They had a great time at Coldplay by the way and were even treated to Simon Bolivar's orchestra as support.

I was exhausted today after yesterday's dancing. Brunch and after resting most of the day. Ordered a Taro sushi and bento spread later to go with the champagne.

13 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
655% complete

