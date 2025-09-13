Sign up
Previous
Photo 2392
Champagne
P and E's last night so we popped a cork. Mum looks pleased. They had a great time at Coldplay by the way and were even treated to Simon Bolivar's orchestra as support.
I was exhausted today after yesterday's dancing. Brunch and after resting most of the day. Ordered a Taro sushi and bento spread later to go with the champagne.
Ranty nonsense
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-09-13
13 September 2025
Walthamstow E17
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
