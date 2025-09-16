Centuries of London architecture

I've been wanting to take this picture for ages but the light's never right. As you come out of St James's Park, cross Birdcage Walk and enter Queen Anne's Gate you get this wonderful mélange of London architecture over the centuries all muddled together.
- An edge of the Queen Anne/Georgian terraces that the road is famous for
- a Victorian office block (all ornate frilly styling)
- the fabulous ex-home of London Transport, Charles Holden's art deco classic 55 Broadway shining in the sun (apparently will become a hotel)
- the also-fabulous Basil Spence Brutalist classic once home to the Home Office, now the Ministry of Justice and soon to be sold off to another hotel developer
- the bland façade of a late 20thC/early 21stC post modern office block