Hackney Wick mural by boxplayer
Photo 2395

Hackney Wick mural

A mural of an artist by Busk by Hackney Bridge over the river Lea.

Lea towpath

24 September 2025
Hackney Wick E15
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Suzanne ace
Context and art both interesting!
September 24th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great mural
September 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the zigzag shadows on the steps.
September 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous…
September 24th, 2025  
