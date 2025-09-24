Sign up
Previous
Photo 2395
Hackney Wick mural
A mural of an artist by Busk by Hackney Bridge over the river Lea.
Lea towpath
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-09-24
24 September 2025
Hackney Wick E15
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
4
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8937
photos
180
followers
194
following
656% complete
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
2395
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
24th September 2025 2:35pm
Tags
shadows
,
mural
,
stairs
,
art
,
steps
,
street art
,
busk
Suzanne
ace
Context and art both interesting!
September 24th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Great mural
September 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the zigzag shadows on the steps.
September 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous…
September 24th, 2025
