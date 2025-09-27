Sign up
Saturday in Leyton
Leyton Orient supporters leaving a match walk past a mural of Orient player Omar Beckles by street artist Woskerski.
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-09-27
27 September 2025
Leyton E10
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8941
photos
179
followers
193
following
656% complete
Views
4
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
27th September 2025 2:37pm
Tags
football
street
mural
art
street art
woskerski
omar beckles
