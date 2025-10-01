Sign up
Previous
Photo 2397
Holybatpants
A mural on the marshes.
Big sky
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-10-01
1 October 2025
Clapton E5
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
3
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
656% complete
View this month »
2397
Tags
mural
,
art
,
street art
,
walthamstow marshes
,
holybatpants
Beverley
ace
Super mural…
October 1st, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Interesting
October 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Quirky mural.
October 1st, 2025
