Photo 2398
Baked crab
At Camino - tapas restaurant.
Brown Boots Boogie Band
3 October 2025
King's Cross N1
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
656% complete
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
271
272
273
2397
274
275
2398
276
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
3rd October 2025 7:39pm
Tags
dinner
,
restaurant
,
tapas
,
crab
