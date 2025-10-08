Sign up
Previous
Photo 2399
Nigel and Andy
Nigel Eaton and Andy Cutting revisit their 34-year-old album Panic at the Café as well as newer numbers in a live streamed concert.
Radical Harmony and Millet
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-10-08
8 October 2025
Walthamstow E17
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
2
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8955
photos
176
followers
191
following
657% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
8th October 2025 8:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
laptop
,
music
,
concert
,
computer
,
musicians
,
red wine
,
folk
,
folk music
,
livestream
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super capture of the moment.
October 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Shown nicely on the laptop.
October 9th, 2025
