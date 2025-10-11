Sign up
Photo 2400
Peanut and Cocoa
The most adorable Pomeranians we met in Cedars Park near Waltham Cross. They just love being pushed about in their buggy. What a life.
Autumn life
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-10-11
11 October 2025
Waltham Cross, Herts
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
pomeranian
,
cute
,
park
,
buggy
