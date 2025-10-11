Previous
Peanut and Cocoa by boxplayer
Peanut and Cocoa

The most adorable Pomeranians we met in Cedars Park near Waltham Cross. They just love being pushed about in their buggy. What a life.

Autumn life https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-10-11

11 October 2025
Waltham Cross, Herts
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
