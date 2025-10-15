Sign up
Photo 2402
Photo 2402
V&A Storehouse
East London's latest cultural addition - curios displayed over several floors. Below the glass panel you can see a section of the Agra Colonnade.
Mapacho
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-10-15
15 October 2025
Olympic Park E20
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
1
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8965
photos
176
followers
191
following
658% complete
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
284
2400
285
286
2401
287
288
2402
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
The odd extra
Pixel 7a
15th October 2025 1:32pm
museum
,
warehouse
,
v&a
,
storehouse
,
v&a storehouse
Beverley
ace
A wonderful new place to visit…. Sooo amazing!
October 16th, 2025
