Previous
V&A Storehouse by boxplayer
Photo 2402

V&A Storehouse

East London's latest cultural addition - curios displayed over several floors. Below the glass panel you can see a section of the Agra Colonnade.

Mapacho https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-10-15

15 October 2025
Olympic Park E20
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
658% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A wonderful new place to visit…. Sooo amazing!
October 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact