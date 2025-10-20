Previous
Cleaning the gullies by boxplayer
Photo 2403

Cleaning the gullies

That time again when they clean the gutters, gullies, whatever the difference is. Notices go up banning parking for half a day so it looks like a ghost town.

20 October 2025
Walthamstow E17
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Boxplayer

Babs ace
Nice one
October 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great soggy PoV.
October 21st, 2025  
Annie D ace
I really love the PoV and the orange leaf
October 21st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Great ghost town capture!
October 21st, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous pov
October 21st, 2025  
