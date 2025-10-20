Sign up
Previous
Photo 2403
Cleaning the gullies
That time again when they clean the gutters, gullies, whatever the difference is. Notices go up banning parking for half a day so it looks like a ghost town.
Fiddle and wine
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-10-20
20 October 2025
Walthamstow E17
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
5
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8971
photos
176
followers
191
following
658% complete
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
20th October 2025 8:03am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
street
,
leaf
,
orange
,
wet
,
autumn
,
empty
,
fallen
Babs
ace
Nice one
October 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great soggy PoV.
October 21st, 2025
Annie D
ace
I really love the PoV and the orange leaf
October 21st, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great ghost town capture!
October 21st, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous pov
October 21st, 2025
