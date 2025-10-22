Sign up
Photo 2404
Late 'n' Disoriented
At the ceilidh this evening. An excellent pun on Leyton Orient, the local 'big' football team.
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-10-22
22 October 2025
Walthamstow E17
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project.
8974
photos
176
followers
191
following
658% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
22nd October 2025 7:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sign
stage
pun
