Previous
Trout by boxplayer
Photo 2405

Trout

At the Royal Forest in Chingford. Made a nice change from salmon - less richly oily - and here on a delicious bed of mash.

Swan song https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-10-25

25 October 2025
Chingford, Essex
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
658% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Looks tasty
October 26th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Yum!
October 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact