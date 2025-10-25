Sign up
Photo 2405
Trout
At the Royal Forest in Chingford. Made a nice change from salmon - less richly oily - and here on a delicious bed of mash.
Swan song
25 October 2025
Chingford, Essex
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
pub
food
meal
fish
lunch
trout
plate
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Looks tasty
October 26th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Yum!
October 26th, 2025
