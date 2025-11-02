Previous
Religieuse by boxplayer
Photo 2408

Religieuse

My favourite French patisserie ever. Catching up with photos from a weekend away.

Rue de la Chouette https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-11-02

2 November 2025
Dijon, France
2nd November 2025

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
Yum very nice.
November 5th, 2025  
moni kozi
That's obscene ...
Oh... that's where the term 'food porn' comes...
I feel like eating the phone :))
November 5th, 2025  
moni kozi
Oh... my... that chocolate glazing...
November 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Naughty, but oh so very nice 🤣
November 5th, 2025  
