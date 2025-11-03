Previous
Metropolitain by boxplayer
Photo 2409

Metropolitain

The iconic art nouveau metro entrances designed by Hector Guimard. Apparently a museum dedicated to him will be opening in a couple of years. Catching up on photos from a weekend away.

Autumn in Paris https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-11-03

3 November 2025
Paris, France
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
660% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact