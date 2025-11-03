Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2409
Metropolitain
The iconic art nouveau metro entrances designed by Hector Guimard. Apparently a museum dedicated to him will be opening in a couple of years. Catching up on photos from a weekend away.
Autumn in Paris
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-11-03
3 November 2025
Paris, France
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8993
photos
176
followers
191
following
660% complete
View this month »
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
Latest from all albums
2407
305
306
2408
307
2409
308
309
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
3rd November 2025 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paris
,
metro
,
art nouveau
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close