Previous
Next
Pub bokeh by boxplayer
Photo 2412

Pub bokeh

A glass of red wine in the Plough. Catching up with photos from recent busy days.

Marylebone bauble https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-11-14

14 November 2025
Wolvercote, Oxfordshire
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
661% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact