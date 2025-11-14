Sign up
Pub bokeh
A glass of red wine in the Plough. Catching up with photos from recent busy days.
Marylebone bauble
14 November 2025
Wolvercote, Oxfordshire
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9007
photos
175
followers
190
following
661% complete
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
14th November 2025 7:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pub
,
wine
,
glass
,
lights
,
drink
,
bokeh
,
red wine
