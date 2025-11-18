Sign up
Previous
Photo 2412
First frost
So time to write rude words on Dave's windscreen.
Cyclamen
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-11-18
18 November 2025
Walthamstow E17
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
3
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9005
photos
175
followers
190
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
18th November 2025 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
car
,
winter
,
cold
,
rude
,
frost
,
bum
,
frosty
,
icy
,
windscreen
Issi Bannerman
ace
Was that you, then, who did it?! Or a friendly neighbour? ;-)
November 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It was a surprise to wake up to a frost.
November 18th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
@jamibann
moi!
November 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
