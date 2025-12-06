Sign up
Previous
Photo 2419
Yuck
Mum turns her nose up at an oyster at the park market.
Christmas at Kew
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-06
Festive
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-06
6 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
4
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
6th December 2025 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
market
,
oyster
,
prosecco
,
yuck
Susan Wakely
ace
I’d turn my nose up to.
December 7th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Many, many years ago I worked for a wine company (Ellis' of Richmond) at their Kew shop on the little road that leads to the Train Station, Kew Gardens was a favourite lunchtime walk. Happy memories.
December 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
I would turn my nose up too. Sensible Mum
December 7th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I don't blame her
December 7th, 2025
