Photo 2420
Happy news
Niece M had some happy news for us yesterday - her and her partner are engaged.
Finnish Christmas dinner
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-24
Evening
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-24
24 December 2025
Photo sent via Whatsapp
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9080
photos
174
followers
188
following
Tags
ring
,
engaged
Susan Wakely
ace
Congratulations. A great way to end the year.
December 25th, 2025
