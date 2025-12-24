Previous
Next
Happy news by boxplayer
Photo 2420

Happy news

Niece M had some happy news for us yesterday - her and her partner are engaged.

Finnish Christmas dinner https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-24
Evening https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-24

24 December 2025
Photo sent via Whatsapp
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
663% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Congratulations. A great way to end the year.
December 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact