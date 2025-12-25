Previous
Cheers by boxplayer
Photo 2421

Cheers

From the Ferry Boat Inn - out for Christmas dinner for a change.

Happy Christmas https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-25
Tableware https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-25

25 December 2025
Tottenham N17
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
663% complete

xbm ace
Happy Christmas!! Not sure which Ferry Boat Inn that is but if it’s the one in Salcombe I lived in the town as a child until about 10 years old.
December 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice that someone else was doing the cooking.
December 25th, 2025  
