Previous
Photo 2421
Cheers
From the Ferry Boat Inn - out for Christmas dinner for a change.
Happy Christmas
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-25
Tableware
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-25
25 December 2025
Tottenham N17
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9080
photos
174
followers
188
following
663% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
25th December 2025 12:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christmas
,
glass
,
toast
,
bubbly
,
cheers
,
prosecco
xbm
ace
Happy Christmas!! Not sure which Ferry Boat Inn that is but if it’s the one in Salcombe I lived in the town as a child until about 10 years old.
December 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice that someone else was doing the cooking.
December 25th, 2025
