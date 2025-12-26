Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2422
Tasting test
Of Irish cream liqueurs - Bailey's, Five Farms single batch from Ireland and Kyrö Finnish cream liqueur. Mum guessed the Bailey's right and preferred it.
Chippie Christmas
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-26
Resting
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-26
26 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9083
photos
174
followers
188
following
663% complete
View this month »
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
Latest from all albums
358
1914
2421
1915
359
1916
360
2422
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
26th December 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
glass
,
bottles
,
bottle
,
irish cream liqueur
,
tasting test
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close