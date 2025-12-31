Sign up
Previous
Photo 2424
Park shadows
On a fiercely cold and bright morning as I walked to the fireworks shop for sparklers.
Happy New Year
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-31
Fireworks
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-31
31 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9095
photos
172
followers
186
following
Views
4
4
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
31st December 2025 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
avenue
,
shadows
,
trees
,
park
,
bench
,
sunshine
,
cold
,
path
,
frosty
Elisa Smith
ace
It does look cold. Happy New Year.
January 1st, 2026
