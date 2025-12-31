Previous
Park shadows by boxplayer
Park shadows

On a fiercely cold and bright morning as I walked to the fireworks shop for sparklers.

Happy New Year https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2025/2025-12-31
Fireworks https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-12-31

31 December 2025
Walthamstow E17
Elisa Smith ace
It does look cold. Happy New Year.
January 1st, 2026  
