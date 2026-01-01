Previous
Through the bridge railings by boxplayer
Photo 2425

Through the bridge railings

Another view from the bridge over the Lea.

1 January 2026
Clapton E5
1st January 2026

Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project.
Phil Howcroft ace
very creative
January 1st, 2026  
