Previous
Sticky toffee pudding by boxplayer
Photo 2427

Sticky toffee pudding

Afters at the Tavern on the Hill, shared by Dave and I. Mum had a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Unity Banner https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-03

3 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
664% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
One of my favourite puddings! That’s an enormous piece!
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact