William Morris by boxplayer
William Morris

Twelfth Night and tonight the Christmas tree came down. Last year we decided we'd all choose a decoration to keep out through the year. This year William will be hanging around.

Lighting up the dark https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-05

5 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
Susan Wakely ace
William looks acute character.
January 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A cute ornament
January 5th, 2026  
