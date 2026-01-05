Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2428
William Morris
Twelfth Night and tonight the Christmas tree came down. Last year we decided we'd all choose a decoration to keep out through the year. This year William will be hanging around.
Lighting up the dark
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-05
5 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9105
photos
173
followers
185
following
665% complete
View this month »
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
Latest from all albums
1
2
2426
2427
3
4
5
2428
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
5th January 2026 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
christmas tree
,
christmas decorations
,
william morris
Susan Wakely
ace
William looks acute character.
January 5th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A cute ornament
January 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close