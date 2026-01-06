Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2429
Huddled on a branch
This little one can't be finding much shelter from the bitter cold among these bare branches in the park.
Flying over thin ice
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-06
6 January 2026
St James's Park SW1
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9107
photos
173
followers
185
following
665% complete
View this month »
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
Latest from all albums
2426
2427
3
4
5
2428
2429
6
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
6th January 2026 8:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
squirrel
,
winter
,
branches
,
park
,
bare
,
cold
,
st james's park
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks chilly.
January 6th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love it when they tuck their tails up like a scarf. Cute capture!
January 6th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
He looks so small & vulnerable up there!
January 6th, 2026
Neil
ace
Super shot.
January 6th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Fabulous photo…aaah bless
January 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close