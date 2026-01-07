Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2430
Wetlands textures
Metalwork on a bridge at the wetlands.
Ice on the reservoir
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-07
7 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9109
photos
174
followers
185
following
665% complete
View this month »
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
Latest from all albums
3
4
5
2428
2429
6
2430
7
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
7th January 2026 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
bridge
,
rust
,
metal
,
wetlands
,
textures
,
texture
,
rusty
,
walthamstow wetlands
Susan Wakely
ace
Perfect combination of peeling paint and rust.
January 7th, 2026
Dave
ace
Nice pov
January 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close