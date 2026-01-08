Previous
The Rose Field
The Rose Field

Finished the last volume of The Book of Dust, Philip Pullman's second trilogy after His Dark Materials. I actually went back and read everything else in chronological order. I love his work and especially the concept of daemons which so wonderfully illustrate those other, inner sides of us - whether you want to describe those as the subconscious, the conscience, spirits or souls.

This is probably the weakest of the six, quite engrossing but too many strands going on to quite keep track of or get your head around.

8 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
I’ve read all his other books but not heard of this one……I think I have moved on these days…..your tastes change as you get older I find!
January 8th, 2026  
My goodness I do love your bookmark. I’ve not read this series, I am intrigued by historical fiction. The Devil in the White City comes to mind.
January 8th, 2026  
The Bodleian is one of six deposit libraries that are entitled to receive a copy of every UK published book. They have a copy of my one and only work, which they received for free, and I'm a bit miffed that they didn't even offer me one of these lovely bookmarks in return.
January 8th, 2026  
