The Rose Field

Finished the last volume of The Book of Dust, Philip Pullman's second trilogy after His Dark Materials. I actually went back and read everything else in chronological order. I love his work and especially the concept of daemons which so wonderfully illustrate those other, inner sides of us - whether you want to describe those as the subconscious, the conscience, spirits or souls.
This is probably the weakest of the six, quite engrossing but too many strands going on to quite keep track of or get your head around.