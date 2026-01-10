Sign up
Photo 2432
Birthday visitor
Kitty mewed at the front door first thing to wish mum a happy birthday.
10 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9114
photos
175
followers
186
following
666% complete
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
10th January 2026 10:08am
Tags
black and white
,
cat
,
kitty
,
visitor
FunnyFace
Happy birthday to your mum (and Ed), hope had a lovely day! Smashing photo of your mum here, looks happy.
January 10th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Happy birthday to your mum, she has a gentle and happy smile !!
January 10th, 2026
