Previous
Birthday visitor by boxplayer
Photo 2432

Birthday visitor

Kitty mewed at the front door first thing to wish mum a happy birthday.

Victorian post boxes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-10

10 January 2026
Walthamstow E17
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
666% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FunnyFace
Happy birthday to your mum (and Ed), hope had a lovely day! Smashing photo of your mum here, looks happy.
January 10th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Happy birthday to your mum, she has a gentle and happy smile !!
January 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact