Photo 2433
Fiddling
During the evening session at the Halsway Manor Leveret week. Catching up with a week away.
Down the winter lane
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-13
13 January 2026
Crowcombe, Somerset
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9118
photos
175
followers
186
following
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
8
9
2432
10
11
12
13
2433
Tags
musician
,
music
,
musicians
,
folk
,
folk music
,
session
,
fiddle
,
fiddles
,
fiddler
,
fiddlers
,
halsway manor
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice closeup shot.
January 18th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Such enjoyable times for you all.
January 18th, 2026
