Fiddling by boxplayer
Photo 2433

Fiddling

During the evening session at the Halsway Manor Leveret week. Catching up with a week away.

Down the winter lane https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-13

13 January 2026
Crowcombe, Somerset
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Boxplayer

Susan Wakely ace
Nice closeup shot.
January 18th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Such enjoyable times for you all.
January 18th, 2026  
