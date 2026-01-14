Sign up
Photo 2434
Banjo
A had travelled all the way from the states to join the Leveret week. Playing her banjo at the evening session. Catching up with a week away.
Frosty morning at Halsway Manor
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-14
14 January 2026
Crowcombe, Somerset
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
1
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9121
photos
175
followers
186
following
666% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
15th January 2026 12:10am
Tags
musician
,
music
,
banjo
,
folk
,
folk music
,
session
,
halsway manor
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Nice pic. Not sure I've seen a black skin on a banjo before. I play a banjo-ukulele but I suspect a banjo requires a lot more skill.
January 19th, 2026
