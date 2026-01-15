Previous
Group on the stairs by boxplayer
Photo 2435

Group on the stairs

All the participants and tutors from the Halsway Manor Leveret week. Catching up with a week away.

Leveret concert https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-15

15 January 2026
Crowcombe, Somerset
15th January 2026

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
gloria jones ace
Great group capture
January 21st, 2026  
