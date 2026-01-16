Sign up
Photo 2436
Montacute selfie
A quick photo stop at Montacute House with Anna and Jo. Catching up with a week away.
Montacute House
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-16
16 January 2026
Near Yeovil, Somerset
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
9128
photos
175
followers
186
following
667% complete
View this month »
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
Latest from all albums
15
2435
2436
16
17
18
2437
19
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
16th January 2026 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
national trust
,
montacute house
