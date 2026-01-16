Previous
Montacute selfie by boxplayer
Photo 2436

Montacute selfie

A quick photo stop at Montacute House with Anna and Jo. Catching up with a week away.

Montacute House https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-16

16 January 2026
Near Yeovil, Somerset
16th January 2026

ace
