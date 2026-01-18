Previous
Halsway crew by boxplayer
Photo 2437

Halsway crew

A the American (front in blue dress) who'd been at the Halsway Manor Leveret week also came to the Blowzabella dance and wanted a picture of the Halsway crew as a memento - Andy, me, Anna and Jo with Barn photo bombing. Catching up with a week away.

Evening https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2026/2026-01-17

Baltonsborough, Somerset
Boxplayer

LManning (Laura) ace
Looks like you were all having fun!
January 22nd, 2026  
